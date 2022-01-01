Want a Covid test with your Viagra?

Mr. Hoffman has not purchased anything else from the site, but it is open there for the first time. “If I needed a refill for a drug and they had a really good price, I guess I can see using their pharmacy,” he said. “I’d be open to other kinds of testing as well, like if they were selling strep tests or something like that.”

He added that this experience made him respect the company. “It gave them the legitimacy that they were selling real Covid-19 products at a decent price and could deliver them on time,” he said.

About actual testing: Ro sells the On / Go brand of Covid-19 testing and charges $ 30 for a two-pack. It is more expensive than other products elsewhere. The BinaxNOW Covid-19 Antigen self-test, for example, sells for $ 24 for two at most drugstores. The company insists it has to charge that much. “We don’t make any profit when someone buys a single test because of the cost of the test as well as the free two-day delivery,” Mr. Reitano said.

Ms Chamberlain said purchasing Covid-19 tests had not completely changed her image of the company. “In my head, Roman is even more for men,” she said. But she views the company favorably because they could get her tests while CVS and Walgreens couldn’t. “I feel like they were really smart to have them because there is a huge demand,” she said.

Ro said it had been operating since January 2021 to make sure it had Covid tests in stock, as that’s when customers started asking for them. It has not been an ongoing process. (One of its early partners, for example, has yet to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its testing.) “We have continued to invest even as cases have increased and decreased,” said Mr. Reitano. “We have continued our investment knowing if there is an increase in cases, if there are additional variants, we are ready, we have enough stock.”

For example, at the start of the year, Ro had three pharmacy distribution centers across the country. Now he has 10, which allows him to deliver products quickly. Only time will tell if the company will be able to meet demand for its Covid-19 tests as other companies struggle.

But for now, it’s clear that he has a trending product that people are happy to talk about. Eric Goldie, 31, who works full-time in real estate in New York City but is also a social media influencer, was hired by Roman for digital campaigns. He said when he first heard that Roman was selling Covid home tests, he called the social media agency Roman works with and asked to be part of selling the product.