Women in Advertising Reflect on Breaking the Glass Ceiling and Making Way for Future Leaders

In a conversation with Social Samosa, women in advertising talk about the harsh reality of working as a woman and how they break norms every day.

Strong women in leadership positions can uplift and change course. While India has come a long way in terms of educating women and seeing them as equals, there is still a long way to go; especially when it comes to women in the workspace. Every year, November 19 is celebrated as “International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day,” where the world honors and appreciates all white-collar women who do their part to break age-old stereotypes. We take this opportunity to understand the opinion of women in advertising.

Despite devoting an entire day to ‘working women’, the reality of working as a woman in a ‘man’s world’ is nothing less than a battle. According to World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2022, only 37% of women hold leadership positions in all media and communications, compared to 63% of men. Besides this drastic gap, there are many hidden issues that women in high-ranking positions face on a daily basis.

Although the world is trying to push the narrative of “The future is female”, many industries still cannot overcome the differences that women faced 3 or 4 decades ago.

Celebrating women in business, today and every day; Social Samosa interviews 8 women in advertising who are doing their part to break the norm and pave the way for future leaders.

Changing workplace dynamics in India

Vanaja Pillai, DDB Mudra Group

Indian working women have come a long way and so has the work culture. Although changes may seem to be happening, there is still a lot of work to be done. Talking about that, Vanaja Pillai, Head – Diversity, Inclusion & Impact, DDB Mudra Group says: “Workplace dynamics have changed faster than ever over the past two decades, and the pace of that change continues to keep us on our toes. We need to look at systems, policies, training and development, people engagement and leadership with a new focus every day. »

Adding to this, Vanaja mentions where the industry needs improvement. She mentions that the A&M industry needs to focus on things like having conversations with the CEO, focusing more on education from a DEI lens, or a concerted effort to find talent in non-traditional ways; the industry needs to experiment and broaden its thinking in all aspects.

Archana Gulia, ODN Digital Service

Archana Gulia, CCO – ODN Digital Service says: “We have come a long way, but there is still a long way to go. Fortunately, the payslip no longer reveals the gender of the employee. She further explains that, nevertheless, there are still factors that cannot be ignored, such as the fact that as an industry, we are still struggling with gender ratios in our offices. Archana goes on to say, “We are guilty of leaving women out when it comes to managing top positions and leading teams.”

Chandni Shah, Kinnect

Chandni Shah, Founder and COO – Kinnect mentions, “We have made significant progress towards gender equality over the past decades, especially in Indian boardrooms. However, a more equitable representation of women on corporate boards is necessary to promote gender equality as a societal goal and for business reasons.

The post-pandemic world

COVID-19 was a time that caused many people to quit their jobs. Women were particularly forced to choose between their career and their personal life. However, even with things opening up, many of these women have not returned to the workplace.

Neha Puri, Digital Vavo

Elaborating on it, Neha Puri– The Founder and CEO of Vavo Digital says: “The pandemic almost immediately impacted women’s employment. Compared to one in five men, one in four women is considering quitting their job or changing careers. Along with the loss of income, the burden of unpaid care and domestic work has increased for countless women in economies of all sizes.

According to a study by LinkedIn, 85% of women in India have missed out on a raise or promotion because of their gender. It is observed that women’s careers have been more negatively affected despite increasing flexibility at work, as 68% of working women and 74% of working mothers in India say it is difficult to balance career and family responsibilities today. More than 7 in 10 working women and mothers in India also say that household responsibilities often hinder their career progress.

Shradha Agarwal, grapes

Speaking of the new normal that the pandemic has brought, Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO-raisins adds, “The shift to a hybrid working model has also led employers to trust their employees. This allowed them to work efficiently and effectively from anywhere. Companies have learned to adapt to the new way of working, but what demands is that employees deliver quality work while taking ownership of the work.

Anisha Iyer, OMD India

Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, explains: “A lot of people think that the pandemic has played a role in many women losing their jobs, but it’s a bit more complicated than that.” She further dissects how men have more freedom in this regard since more often than not it is women who have to juggle multiple responsibilities, including those around the home.

Anisha also pointed out how society is still largely patriarchal where men are expected to go to work and women are expected to stay at home, and therefore women are demanding more flexibility and the freedom to work from the comfort of their homes. . .

Sexism at work and the gender pay gap

Sexism exists in all walks of life, from preschools to high-paying jobs. Despite this reality, organizations are doing their best to blur gender biases and eliminate workplace sexism. Discussions about gender-based pay gaps and the under-representation of women in leadership positions are quite extensive.

Speaking from her own experience, Shradha Agarwal says, “From my experience in the A&M industry, I have observed that women are given equal opportunities, and instead of questioning and doubting their decisions , their ideas and strategies are welcome. I have repeatedly found that they are better decision makers.

Neha Puri adds: “The global gender gap will not be closed for 132 years. This forecast has often been used as a shock treatment to motivate organizations, associations, investors and companies to act. From entry-level positions to the C-suite, women continue to be underrepresented at all levels of the workforce.

Speaking of how times have changed for working women for years, Archana Gulia says, “Our mothers and their peers have struggled to get basic amenities such as clean toilets, anti-harassment policies, comfortable public transport, etc. ! Fortunately, we have been able to ensure workplace safety and well-being through education and awareness.

Breaking the glass ceiling

According to Egon Zehnder, Global Diversity Report 2020, women in India occupy 5% of executive seats and 10% of non-executive seats. The report states that only 11% of committee chairs are held by women, compared to 27.3% globally.

Speaking on the current reality, Neha Puri explains, “The requirement in India for public companies to have at least one female director is one of the main reasons why you have better representation on paper. The mandate here is to tick boxes, but counting women on boards is only the first step. To ensure businesses can benefit from diversity, we need to make their presence count. »

Vanaja Pillai adds: “While the advertising and media professions have had a good proportion of women for some time, it is true that we are seeing a lower representation at the higher levels. We certainly have extremely talented women at all levels today, and we hope to achieve equal gender representation at all levels in the coming years.

Elevate more women to key positions

Today, organizations are striving to create a safe and flexible workplace for women. In India, the A&M industry is actively trying to elevate women to key positions.

Talking about how the industry can better support women in senior positions, Chandni Shah says, “As a leader at Kinnect, I have always strived to achieve a 50-50% workforce ratio. work, providing equal opportunities and pay scales to our women leaders. based on the skills they possess.

She further states that gender equality in the workplace begins with the hiring process. Create accurate and inclusive job descriptions, a mixed candidate pool, and fair interviews to contribute to a diverse and equitable workplace; the hiring process must be free from internal biases.

Sowmya Iyer, Digital DViO

Sowmya Iyer, Founder and CEO, DViO Digital says, “Our current workforce has an even split of 55:45 female to male; a similar trend can be seen in our management team, which has a 60/40 ratio (60% women and 40% men), which is not intentional but by default. »

Chanda Singh, XP&D

Chanda Singh – CEO, XP&D says, “Treat them as equals. In any job, there’s nothing a man can do that a woman can’t. Provide equal opportunity and let the skilled workforce speak for itself. Leaders must lead by example. »

Whether it’s the A&M industry or any other field, promoting women and helping them climb the corporate ladder shouldn’t be a special thing done by organizations, it should be a norm. Times have changed and that must be a fault for any industry. Organizations must honor and respect people’s life goals and give them the deserved opportunity, regardless of gender or age, giving them a fair chance to thrive.





