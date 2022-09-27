Yung Miami shows off her killer body in Diddy branded socks

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty and is passionate about all things black women and black culture. She first joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to become a freelancer and most recently the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she is dedicated to elevating and shining a light on her hometown whenever she gets the chance. . In her spare time, she enjoys travelling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Find her on social media.

Yung Miami isn’t shy about letting the world know that she and Diddy are really bad together and we love the City Girl’s subtle PDA signs!

Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to once again pay tribute to her Bad Boy beau with another subtle IG post that referenced her boo. This time, Yung Miami shared a photo of herself showing off her killer body and not rocking a pair of Diddy-branded tube socks that featured the billionaire’s face all over. Although mostly naked, the beauty wore rhinestones around her eyes and black lace briefs and served as face and body for her Instagram photoshoot. As for her hair, she rocked her long jet black locs that draped her waist and posted on a teal sofa for her millions of Instagram followers.

The gorgeous rapper posted the photo set to her IG page for her 6 million followers without a caption, letting the photo set speak for itself. Check it out below.

But this is not the first time in recent days that the City Girl pays tribute to her darling. Over the weekend, the starlet showed off her incredible fashion sense when she wore an all-green ensemble that featured $100 bills printed all over it. The cutout ensemble fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and striking body. She paired the look with a matching har and heels and rocked minimal jewelry to keep her talking. As for her hair, she wore her black locs long and straight and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram’.

“More money, more problems!” Yung Miami captioned the IG post while nodding to Diddy’s popular song. Check it out below.

We just can’t get enough of Yung Miami and Diddy!